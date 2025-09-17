Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Retain Women's Tag Titles At WWE NXT Homecoming

In the spirit of "WWE NXT" Homecoming, talents from the brand's past and present collided on Tuesday night, beginning with a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss against The Culling's Izzi Dame and Taum Paxley. Dame and Paxley earned this title match by winning a triple-threat elimination match last week.

Paxley and Dame appeared on the verge of victory when the former blocked a Twisted Bliss with her knees and subsequently used the ropes as leverage for a pin attempt. Still, Bliss kicked out. When Paxley then drove Bliss into the mat for another pin attempt, Flair broke it up and tossed Dame to the outside. This distance proved pivotal as it allowed Bliss to nail Paxley with a right hand and a Sister Abigail in the ring to then retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

With this victory on "NXT," Flair and Bliss mark their second successful televised title defense, having claimed the titles just last month at WWE SummerSlam. There, the pair defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. They followed with another win over the duo on the fallout episode of "WWE Raw" for their first official defense.

Flair and Bliss appeared in the show's opening segment (alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal) by highlighting some of the notable figures from "NXT" past, such as themselves, the Four Horsewomen, Asuka, Paige, and Carmella. Dame and Paxley are a part of the current "NXT" generation, led by Michaels.