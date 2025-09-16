WWE NXT Homecoming Results 9/16 - Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Take On #DIY, Two Championships On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Homecoming on September 16, 2025, coming to you live from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida!

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will be reuniting with one another as they go head-to-head with #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. After Williams found himself involved in a verbal confrontation with #DIY that ended with Gargano and Ciampa delivering Meeting In The Middle" on him two weeks ago on "NXT", Williams revealed he had recruited the aid of Hayes during last Tuesday's edition of the show in another verbal confrontation between all four men.

Ethan Page will be putting the North American Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Santino Marella on the July 29 edition of "NXT" as he defends against Tyler Breeze. Breeze confronted Page and took a selfie with him last Tuesday after Page had been defeated by Tavion Heights in a Flag Match.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on the August 4 episode of "WWE Raw" as they defend against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame of The Culling. Dame and Paxley defeated Sol Ruca and Zaria and Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx in a Number One Contenders Triple Threat Elimination Match last Tuesday to secure their spot in tonight's bout.

Speaking of Henley and Nyx, they will be joining forces with their stablemate and reigning NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne to square off with Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria in a Six Woman Tag Team Match. After Henley and Nyx's loss last Tuesday, Vaquer, reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton (who was originally scheduled to take part in tonight's match but was not medically cleared as announced by "NXT" General Manager Ava on X), and Ripley confronted both of them and Jayne in the moments that followed before dumping the Fatal Influence members out of the ring.

Additionally, "The Grayson Waller Effect" will be making its return as Grayson Waller hosts NXT Champion Oba Femi and Ricky Saints ahead of their title match at "NXT" No Mercy on September 27.