Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Set To Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles Against NXT Team

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have new contenders in the aftermath of Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." "NXT's" main event saw an Elimination-style Triple Threat between Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, The Culling's Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, and the team of Zaria and double champion Sol Ruca to determine the Number One Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and by the time the dust settled, Dame and Paxley were with a tag team date for "NXT: Homecoming."

The match was chaos from the start, with Paxley, Dame, Henley, and Nyx all targeting the powerhouse Zaria during their respective in-ring stints. When Zaria eventually fell, The Culling and Fatal Influence took the fight to each other with pin combos. The match got dicey when Henley and Zaria took to the outside to neutralize The Culling's Niko Vance and Shawn Spears respectively, which opened the door for Ruca to flatten Dame, Paxley, and Vance with a Corkscrew Moonsault to the outside.

The night's first elimination came after an explosive performance from Ruca and Zaria. High off of a Super-Blockbuster and a Double Spear, Ruca attempted to land a Sol Snatcher on the competition, only to friendly fire onto Zaria. Nyx capitalized to score the first pinfall, and the fight progressed between Fatal Influence and The Culling.

Fatal Influence almost got the upper hand over The Culling after Henley dodged a 450 Splash from Paxley, but Dame quickly tagged in for a Big Boot. A rocked Henley walked right into a Spinebuster from Dame, which secured a win for The Culling.

Now, Dame and Paxley are Flair and Bliss' next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The two teams will face off when NXT revisits Full Sail University at "Homecoming." As of writing, neither Flair nor Bliss have commented on their new challengers.