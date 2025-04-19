Sol Ruca Ascends Ladder, Pulls Down WWE NXT Women's NA Title At Stand & Deliver

Three weeks ago, Stephanie Vaquer relinquished the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship in order to ensure it would be held by someone who could regularly defend it. After a grueling ladder match, that responsibility now falls upon Sol Ruca.

At "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, six women competed in the ladder match to crown a new NXT Women's North American Champion — Ruca, Zaria, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, and the recently-returned Thea Hail. As expected, bodies flew, ladders tipped, and some souls were snatched.

In the closing moments, Ruca knocked Zaria, her typical tag team, partner off a ladder with a double stomp to the chin. When Dame then tried to yank Ruca down from the ladder, she was instead met with a Sol Snatcher. Ruca delivered the move two more times, this time with Hail and Vice on the receiving ends. With everyone else laid out below her at this point, Ruca seized the opportunity to climb back up the ladder and unhook the title hanging from above her, officially securing herself as the brand-new NXT Women's North American Champion.

Ruca's respective title win comes just days after she claimed another one, namely the WWE Women's Speed Championship. That championship shifted to her hands when she defeated "WWE SmackDown" star Candice LeRae on Wednesday's episode of "WWE Speed." In that lineage, Ruca is only the second ever titleholder. Within the history of the NXT Women's NA Title, Ruca is the fourth to hold it, following the likes of Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, and Vaquer.