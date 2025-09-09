WWE NXT Results 9/9 - NXT Tag Team Championship On The Line, #1 Contenders Triple Threat Elimination Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 9, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of DarkState will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since becoming titleholders as they defend against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. DarkState has had their fair share of issues with Walker and Ledger over the course of the past few weeks, with Lennix and Griffin dethroning Walker and Ledger as titleholders at "NXT" Heatwave on August 24.

While they may currently be part of the "SmackDown" roster, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will find out who their next challengers from "NXT" will be when Zaria and Women's North American and WWE Speed Women's Champion Sol Ruca collide with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley of The Culling and two members of Fatal Influence in a Number One Contenders Triple Threat Elimination Match.

The WWE Speed Women's Championship Number One Contenders Tournament is set to continue tonight, as Lainey Reid will square off with AAA star Faby Apache in a First Round Match with a three minute time limit. Candice LeRae defeated TNA star Xia Brookside in another first round during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" to advance in the tournament and face the winner of tonight's match in the finals with a shot at the title currently held by the aforementioned Ruca.

Je'Von Evans will be returning to action for the first time since being unable to dethrone Oba Femi as NXT Champion at Heatwave as he goes head-to-head with Josh Briggs. Evans and Briggs came face-to-face with one another last Tuesday in a heated verbal exchange turned physical altercation that ultimately ended with the latter chokeslamming the former on top of a chair.

Additionally, reigning North American Champion Ethan Page will be taking on former Olympic gold medalist Tavion Heights in a Flag Match as they both look to represent their respective countries of Canada and the United States of America.