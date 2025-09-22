Absent WWE Talent Reportedly Out With Injury

When WWE invaded the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland for the August 22 episode of "WWE SmackDown," former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven picked up one of the biggest victories of her career as she defeated Charlotte Flair in one of the biggest surprises of the year. However, she has not wrestled since that match, and the reason for that has officially been confirmed.

In a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have confirmed that Niven has been injured over the past month. Many fans had inquired about Niven's whereabouts, especially after defeating Flair, the fact that she has played a prominent role on Friday nights as a member of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice, and that she was meant to challenge Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Green. Now that it has been confirmed that Niven is indeed injured, the immediate follow-up question people had was how long will she be out of action? WWE sources currently don't know how bad her injury is, meaning that there is no timeline on when she could potentially return.

Niven was present at the recent NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event on August 24, where both she and Alba Fyre accompanied Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page to ringside for their mixed tag team match against Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. Since then, Fyre has filled in for Niven whenever Green has needed a tag team partner, such as the aforementioned recent match against Flair and Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the September 19 episode of "SmackDown." With that said, Green might have wanted her own personal bodyguard in her corner instead of Fyre as it was Flair and Bliss who emerged victorious, keeping their championship reign in tact.