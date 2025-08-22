WWE SmackDown Results 8/22 - John Cena Appears, Charlotte Flair Collides With Piper Niven & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 22, 2025, coming to you from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland!
As he prepares to take on Logan Paul in singles competition at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Cena and Paul came face-to-face with one another on the August 8 episode of "SmackDown" in a post match brawl after the former and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against the latter and Drew McIntyre due to a disqualification caused by Paul.
One half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair will be in action as she goes head-to-head with The Secret Hervice's Piper Niven. Flair holds a win over Niven's ally Chelsea Green from August 8 as the issues between Flair, her tag team partner Alexa Bliss, Niven, Green, and their ally Alba Fyre have continued to boil over.
Carmelo Hayes and The Miz will be joining forces with each other once again as they collide with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns. Despite a few miscommunications (especially in the closing moments), Hayes and Miz scored a victory over former NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".
Aleister Black is advertised to return to televised action for the first time since coming up short to Damian Priest on the August 1 episode of "SmackDown" via disqualification as he faces Ron Killings. Not only have tensions between Black and Killings been on the rise for the past several weeks, but they previously met in the ring on July 11 when Killings emerged victorious against Black in quick fashion.
Additionally, following their win over #DIY last Friday, The Street Profits look to score another victory tonight as they go toe-to-toe with two members of MFT.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Becky Lynch
After fans give Lynch a warm hometown reception, she voices her excitement for the first ever televised (then) live event from Dublin, Ireland. She recalls being in the 3Arena when she was younger watching her first live event and Randy Orton making eye contact with her, but she finally gets to say that Dublin doesn't deserve it. She says none of the fans deserve it because none of them have a face for television. She complains about having a lack of coverage in Ireland given that she's the hero of the country, then says people often talk about being let down by their heroes but she's let down by her fans.
Lynch says as the single greatest female wrestler of all time as is said all the time in American publications, she's achieved things that people thought were impossible. She says she's a grand slam champion who makes history every year, then says Dublin should give her a parade, mural, or statue. She says she instead has to come home, get off her first class jet, and see nothing giving tribute to her.
Tiffany Stratton's music hits, and she makes her way to the ring. She says she doesn't get how Lynch can be so ungreatful to Dublin, then sas Dublin knows that it's Tiffy Time. She says Lynch can leave, or Lynch can make her leave.
Nia Jax's music hits, and she makes her way out. She asks Stratton why she's concerned with Lynch, and while Lynch is right in saying Dublin sucks, she doesn't even go there. She says Stratton has bigger problems than that, and they're standing right in front of her.
Jax clocks Stratton with a right hand and fires off stomps on her. Lynch joins in, but Jade Cargill's music hits and she runs down to the ring. Lynch sneaks up behind Cargill, but Cargill spots her. Stratton then delivers a dropkick to Jax that sends her crashing off the apron, prompting Nick Aldis to come to the ring and make a tag team match pitting Lynch and Jax against Stratton and Cargill.
