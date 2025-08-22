WWE SmackDown Results 8/22 - John Cena Appears, Charlotte Flair Collides With Piper Niven & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 22, 2025, coming to you from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland!

As he prepares to take on Logan Paul in singles competition at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Cena and Paul came face-to-face with one another on the August 8 episode of "SmackDown" in a post match brawl after the former and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against the latter and Drew McIntyre due to a disqualification caused by Paul.

One half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair will be in action as she goes head-to-head with The Secret Hervice's Piper Niven. Flair holds a win over Niven's ally Chelsea Green from August 8 as the issues between Flair, her tag team partner Alexa Bliss, Niven, Green, and their ally Alba Fyre have continued to boil over.

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz will be joining forces with each other once again as they collide with Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns. Despite a few miscommunications (especially in the closing moments), Hayes and Miz scored a victory over former NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

Aleister Black is advertised to return to televised action for the first time since coming up short to Damian Priest on the August 1 episode of "SmackDown" via disqualification as he faces Ron Killings. Not only have tensions between Black and Killings been on the rise for the past several weeks, but they previously met in the ring on July 11 when Killings emerged victorious against Black in quick fashion.

Additionally, following their win over #DIY last Friday, The Street Profits look to score another victory tonight as they go toe-to-toe with two members of MFT.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home before Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.