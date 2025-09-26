Injury Update On WWE Star Piper Niven

Secret Hervice member and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven is out of action with a serious neck injury, which was confirmed by Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" to be described internally as potentially career-threatening. Niven picked up one of the biggest victories of her career on the August 22 episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Dublin, Ireland when she defeated Charlotte Flair in singles action. Niven has not wrestled since the match.

Meltzer reported that Niven has been gone from television due to the neck injury. A previous report from Fightful Select earlier this week indicated that no official diagnosis had been given to Niven, but sources told the outlet they believed Niven would eventually be able to come back from the injury.

Niven most recently accompanied Chelsea Green and "WWE NXT" North American Champion Ethan Page to the ring alongside Alba Fyre at NXT Heatwave on August 24. Fyre has filled in for Niven as Green's tag team partner, including during a tag team title match against Flair and Alexa Bliss on the September 19 episode of "SmackDown" where the champions retained their gold.

Green has been taking applications for a new Secret Hervice member on social media. According to Green on X (formerly Twitter) "Slaygent P" is currently "on a top-secret special assignment." The former Women's United States Champion said she would be accepting resumes and video submissions for a potential fill-in candidate, though only those with a record of "SHEcurity" will be looked at by Green.