WWE's Chelsea Green Offers Update On Ankle Injury: 'It's Very Much Broken'

Chelsea Green has remained a part of "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks, seemingly igniting a feud with Tiffany Stratton, despite suffering a broken ankle at the beginning of February. She recently appeared on "The Ghost of Hollywood" podcast to talk everything WWE following Elimination Chamber, and gave an update about her injury. The former Women's United States Champion called it a "whirlwind" of a week following the premium live event in Chicago.

"I've got about four hours of sleep this week. It's great. We're thriving," Green joked. "My ankle, look, it's broken. The inner ankle bone chipped and cracked. So, it's very much broken. A lot of people are questioning that. But, I'm able to weight bear. So I feel like we're on a good trajectory to make kind of a solid comeback, you know?"

Green didn't comment on what her status for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next month may be. She sustained the injury, previously believed to be a sprain, during her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Stratton and Lash Legend. Since suffering the injury, Green has been using a wheelchair on TV to accompany Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre to the ring, and her foot is in a boot.

Prior to the injury, Green had also been squaring off against WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill in backstage segments. She recently made headlines for voicing her support for Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley in Ripley's social media feud with Cargill.

