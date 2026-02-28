WWE Elimination Chamber Results 2/28 - 2026 Men's & Women's Elimination Chamber Matches, Two Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28, 2026, coming to you live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois at a special main show start time of 7 PM ET!

2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan chose to face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42 this past Monday on "WWE Raw". Tonight, Jade Cargill will be finding out who will be challenging her for the Women's Championship at the two night April Premium Live Event as Rhea Ripley, Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors, Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, Alexa Bliss, and Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez collide with one another in the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. All six women competing in the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber have won a series of Triple Threat Qualifiers over the course of the past few weeks across "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown", with Stratton being the first to qualify on the February episode of "SmackDown" and Rodriguez being the final entrant to qualify this past Monday on "Raw".

Similar to Cargill, Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship challenger at WrestleMania 42 will be determined tonight as "SmackDown" stars Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, and Randy Orton and "Raw" stars LA Knight, Je'Von Evans, and The Vision's Logan Paul all square off with one another in the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber. While Jey Uso was originally slated to compete in the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber match, he was taken out by a mystery attacker backstage during yesterday's episode of "SmackDown". With the vacant spot being left, Paul and Jacob Fatu faced off in one final Elimination Chamber Qualifier match that same night, the former ultimately emerged victorious against the latter thanks to some assistance from the aforementioned McIntyre.

As he prepares to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, CM Punk will have to momentarily refocus his sights as he puts his title on the line against Finn Balor in front of his hometown crowd. Although Punk previously retained his title against Balor on the January 19 episode of "Raw", Balor has since made it clear that he's still kept his eye on Punk's title by gaining the upperhand against him in a handful of physical and verbal confrontations.

Becky Lynch will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Maxxine Dupri on the January 19 episode of "Raw" as she defends against former three time Divas Champion AJ Lee. With tensions between the two women on the rise since Lee and the aforementioned Punk defeated Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025, Lynch has vowed revenge on Lee after Lee ended up costing Lynch the Women's Intercontinental Championship to the aforementioned Dupri on the November 17, 2025 episode of "Raw" prior to gaining it back on the January 6 episode of the show.