WWE's Chelsea Green Offers Unfortunate Ankle Injury Update

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green offered an unfortunate update about an injury she suffered during a match on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. Green took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to announce, via an edition of the "Chelsea Chronicles," that she broke her ankle.

Green's injury was previously reported to be a sprained ankle, though it was noted she would be receiving further testing, and she first posted a photo of her bruised ankle, alongside a list of "demands" from WWE management, on Monday. She suffered the break during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend.

Before posting the photo of the bruising, Green alluded to her injury in another X post of the "Chelsea Chronicles" front page, alerting her "Patri-Hots," that she had survived a "near-fatal fall," but only suffered a "career-threatening injury." In her latest update, Green didn't reveal just how much time she may miss from the ring due to the break.

The now-former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion revealed she was unable to defend her gold alongside "WWE NXT's" Ethan Page at AAA's show on Saturday. La Hiedra stepped in to take her place, but she and Page lost the titles to Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. Green lost the Women's United States Championship to Giulia on the January 2 edition of "SmackDown."

Green's name had most recently been in headlines due to a comment made by backstage producer Michael Hayes on "WWE Unreal." Hayes stated that Green was not world championship material. Following the release of "Unreal," WWE fans, and the "Patri-Hots," rallied around Green on social media.