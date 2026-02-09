Latest Injury Update On WWE's Dominik Mysterio, Chelsea Green & Bron Breakker

The injury bug continues to spread in WWE, with Chelsea Green and Bron Breakker as its latest victims.

After injuring her foot on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," Green revealed that she'd be unable to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships alongside Ethan Page at Lucha Libre AAA on Saturday. In her place, La Hiedra stepped up, but ultimately got pinned by Lola Vice to make the title change official for the Miami native and Mr. Iguana.

According to Fightful Select, Green's injury is believed to be a sprained ankle, meaning the now-former champion would only miss a few weeks of in-ring action. To be sure that is the case, though, Green will reportedly undergo another evaluation today.

As for Breakker, who was tentatively set to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 42, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that he underwent surgery for a serious hernia. Fightful additionally notes that Breakker is now expected to be on the sidelines for a number of weeks, though WWE sources are still hopeful that he can come back in time for "The Show of Shows," which will emanate from Las Vegas on April 18 and 19. The cause of Breakker's hernia reportedly stems from him flipping over the announce desk in the opening segment of last Monday's "WWE Raw" episode.

On the same episode of "Raw," WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio returned to introduce the winner of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, his on-screen girlfriend Liv Morgan. Despite that, Fightful indicates that Mysterio is still unable to compete in the ring due to his ongoing shoulder injury. WWE officials, however, are said to be optimistic that this will change in the near future.