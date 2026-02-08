WWE's Ethan Page And Chelsea Green Dethroned As AAA Mixed Tag Champs

The reign of Ethan Page and Chelsea Green has come to an end due to an untimely injury.

On Saturday's edition of Lucha Libre AAA, WWE stars Chelsea Green and Ethan Page were slated to defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against "WWE NXT's" Lola Vice and AAA's Mr. Iguana. Unfortunately for the defending champions, Green sustained a foot injury that rendered her unable to compete alongside Page in Mexico. Still, La Hiedra stepped up as Page's partner for the evening in Green's place.

With La Hiedra by Page's side, the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match went on as planned. At one point, Page yanked Mr. Iguana off the ring apron, then took possession of his prized puppet, La Yesca. When Hiedra looked to inflict further damage on Vice in the ring, however, the "NXT" star shoved her into Page, sending "All Ego" crashing to the floor and Hiedra open to a spinning back kick. Before either Hiedra or Page could recover, Vice then pinned the former for the win.

With their victory, Vice earned the first title of her pro wrestling career. For Iguana, it marked the beginning of his second reign with AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Amidst the modified tag title match, English commentator Corey Graves stated that Green had sustained her foot injury on the February 6 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where she competed in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Green herself later confirmed the injury on X, showing images of her swollen and bruised ankle, which had also been strapped into a walking boot.

"The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall," Green wrote. "Ethan, we need to talk!!!