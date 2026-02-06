WWE SmackDown Results 2/6 - Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifiers Begin & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 6, 2026, coming to you live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina!

The first entrants in the 2026 Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will be determined tonight, as Randy Orton, Aleister Black, and Solo Sikoa face one another while Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Lash Legend collide with one another in a pair of Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifiers.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 after 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns chose to challenge World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk this past Monday on "WWE Raw". While 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan still has yet to choose whether she will challenge Women's Championship Jade Cargill or Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on WrestleMania, she herself will still be making an appearance on tonight's show as well with something on her mind to share.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez as they defend against reigning Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James. Giulia and James secured their spot in tonight's match when they defeated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and the aforementioned Legend and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match on the January 23 episode of "SmackDown".

Additionally, United States Champion Carmelo Hayes will be issuing another US Open Challenge after a successful defense against Rey Fenix during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown". Shinsuke Nakamura will also be going head-to-head with MFT's Tama Tonga after a tense verbal altercation between the pair last Friday.