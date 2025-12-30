WWE Confirms Dominik Mysterio Injury On Raw, Announces He's Out 'Indefinitely'

WWE Intercontinental Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is officially out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, as confirmed by Joe Tessitore on commentary during "WWE Raw" on Monday. Liv Morgan mentioned Mysterio being out "for a little while" earlier in the night during a backstage segment, but Tessitore confirmed the injury during the triple threat match for the Women's World Championship.

The 28-year-old star was injured at AAA Guerra De Titanes, where he teamed with El Grande Americano to take on Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix in the main event. He was reportedly hurt on a DDT. Mysterio did not make any appearances on WWE's holiday tour, a series of live events, following the injury. Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Mysterio was "in good spirits" after what Bodyslam+ described as an "injury scare."

There is currently no word on what may happen, if anything, with Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio also holds the AAA Mega Championship after defeating El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide back in September. Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemate JD McDonagh is also on the shelf as he recovers from recent surgery on his right hand.