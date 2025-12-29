Update On WWE's Dominik Mysterio Following Reported Injury

The immediate future of WWE's Dominik Mysterio has recently come into question as the 28-year-old reportedly sustained a shoulder injury of some kind during a tag team match at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20. In the days following, Dominik then remained absent from WWE's holiday tour of live events. Still, there is now a positive update on his status.

According to Bodyslam+, Dominik is in "good spirits" after what they describe as an "injury scare." Regarding his removal from the road, WWE is said to just be taking a cautious approach with him, likely to prevent any serious damage.

As of Monday, WWE has yet to issue any official statement on Dominik's injury status. Later tonight in Orlando, his Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez will challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship in a triple threat also involving Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella on "WWE Raw." Rey Mysterio, who reportedly delivered the DDT that caused Dominik's injury scare at the AAA event, will take on Austin Theory in singles competition. Whether or not Dominik will also make an appearance on "Raw" has yet to be seen.

Currently, Dominik reigns as both the WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champions, the latter of which he claimed by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in September. Since then, "Dirty Dom" has defended it once against fellow "Raw" star Dragon Lee. His second Intercontinental Championship run comes after he bested John Cena — with some added help from the Judgment Day — at WWE Survivor Series.