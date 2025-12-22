Report: WWE's Dominik Mysterio Suffered Injury At AAA Guerra De Titanes

Of all the weekends in 2025, this past weekend was not one Dominik Mysterio is likely to rank highly. The AAA Mega Champion was on the losing end of things at AAA Guerra de Titanes, where he and El Grande Americano were defeated by Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix in the main event. Even worse though was that Mysterio didn't leave the match unscathed, suffering a shoulder injury on a DDT that limited him in the latter stages of the bout.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided somewhat of an update on Mysterio's condition, confirming that the injury wasn't a storyline. Beyond that, details remain sketchy as Mysterio awaits examination from a doctor, and it's unknown if he'll be back quickly or, as Meltzer pointed out, he'll have to miss time, as fellow WWE stars Penta and Seth Rollins have due to shoulder injuries.

"He was hurting today," Meltzer said. "He's going to get examined. I mean, normally, you would go to TV and get examined, but there's no TV until a week from Monday. So I was told he was getting examined at some point this week, probably by a doctor there, to see what's wrong with his shoulder. So it's premature to say anything as far as, like, the severity of it. But...shoulder injuries are very, very common. And it's probably not a good thing. I mean...it could be [like] Penta, who's touch and go. Seth needed surgery. Hopefully he doesn't need surgery right now, cause they've got...that would put him out for months if he needed that. But right now, we don't know. But the injury is legit, yeah."

