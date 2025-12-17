WWE Star Seth Rollins Details Latest Injury And Updated Recovery Timeline

Seth Rollins may have won the battle against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel, but even he would likely admit he lost the war. That's because Rollins emerged from the match with a shoulder injury that both forced him out of action and led to WWE heavily reconfiguring its storylines by having Rollins removed from The Vision via an attack by former stablemates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Since then, Rollins hasn't given many updates on when he could return, though he did reveal earlier in December that his recovery was on schedule, and he had recently had his brace removed. He provided even more info in an appearance on "Games With Names," gave host Julian Edelman the low down on how he suffered the injury and how long he expects to be out.

"So I jumped from one turnbuckle all the way across the ring to the other turnbuckle, where Cody Rhodes was hanging upside down, and I headbutted him," Rollins said. "But in the landing...I did not stick the landing. I rotated a little bit to my left, landed hard on my left elbow, jolted it up into the shoulder, felt it go right away. I was like 'Oh, we've got a lot left to do in this match. We've got a lot left to do. How much can I do? Can I do it? Should we go in a different direction with the finish? What should we do here?'

"There was a lot going on in my head. Luckily, I didn't have to pick him up for anything...So fortunately, I was able to get through everything. I took his finisher off the top rope, which was pretty scary at that point, cause I knew I was going to land harshly on my shoulders, so I kind of kept it...tucked real tight...but yeah. I'm two weeks out of surgery now. It's about a six month recovery, so we'll see how it goes."

