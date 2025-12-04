WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Positive Update On Injury Status

It's been nearly two months since Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship after suffering from a legitimate shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. It was quickly determined that Rollins would out of action for the remainder of the year, but last Tuesday, "The Visionary" estimated that he could return to the ring in eight to 12 weeks, hoping to be back by February on the road to WrestleMania 42. However, Rollins shared some more good news about the status of his injury earlier this week.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he's taken a major step in his recovery process, but didn't provide any additional details regarding his return timeline.

"We're on track. I got the brace off last week, middle of last week. So, it was nice. It's nice to walk around like a regular person ... I'm feeling alright. It's nice to be able to get around without the brace. I'll say that."

In order to write Rollins off WWE television, he was kicked out of his own faction, The Vision, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman betrayed him on the "WWE Raw" after Crown Jewel, resulting in one of the most shocking segments of the year. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Rollins will immediately seek revenge on The Vision upon his eventual return, or if he'll aim to recapture the championship that he never lost.

