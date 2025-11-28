WWE Star Seth Rollins Offers Update On Injury & Return Timeline

Despite the pure shock to the system Seth Rollins felt after being humiliated then tossed out of his own creation, The Vision, it's time for the revolutionist to redesign, rebuild, and reclaim his former domain. But to get there, it's going to take some time. When speaking with Bert Kreischer on "Something's Burning," Rollins addressed his ballpark guess on when he'll make his in-ring return.

"Once I get this thing off [points to his arm sling], which is in, like, another month, then it might be, like full vacation mode for a little while before I lock in and start training to get ready to come back," the former World Heavyweight Champion began on the status of his recovery. "It'll probably be gradual. I don't even really know...My guess is about eight to 12 weeks...Plus, we'll be moving right into WrestleMania season...I'm hoping for, like, around February after all the holiday stuff. I can start to be like, 'Okay, lock in. No more BS.'"

Prior to his real-life shoulder injury, Rollins rused the WWE Universe when he pretended to have a leg injury, only to drop his crutches, and cash-in his Money in the Bank Briefcase during CM Punk's first World Heavyweight Championship victory at SummerSlam this past August. Rollins would then carry the title for a second time in his career (78 days) before relinquishing the gold two days after sustaining his current injury in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel last month.

