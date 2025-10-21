WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Strips Seth Rollins Of World Heavyweight Title Due To Injury

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce opened Monday night's show with the news that had been rumored throughout the day, Seth Rollins is no longer World Heavyweight Champion following the injury he sustained at Crown Jewel, and in storyline reasons, because of the attack by the former Vision last week.

After a video package of The Vision imploding on last week's "Raw," Pearce opened up the show in the ring. As he was speaking, a black SUV rolled up to the arena with Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker, who was carrying the World Heavyweight Championship. The men walked out to the ring and Pearce said he was glad they were there to hear the news themselves.

Pearce said he knew Rollins was banged up from his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, but said they'll never know how badly because of what Breakker and Reed did last week. He said Rollins was at home after having major surgery and he had the unfortunate responsibility of announcing that as of right now, because of what Breakker and Reed did, Rollins was stripped of the title.

He explained that Punk had already earned the right to fight for the title with his victory over LA Knight and Jey Uso last Monday, and to figure out his challenger, they'd be doing things the "old school" way with an over-the-top battle royal Monday night. The winner will face Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event and the winner of that match will take home the World Heavyweight Championship. Pearce asked Breakker to hand over the title, and after a bit of back-and-forth, Breakker handed the belt to Heyman to pass off to Pearce.