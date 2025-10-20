WWE Raw Results 10/20 - Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman Appear, Three Championships On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 20, 2025, coming to you live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California!

After CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the new Number One Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of last Monday's edition of "Raw", titleholder Seth Rollins and his Vision stablemates Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman came to the ring to confront him and beat him down. However, the tides suddenly shifted when Breakker and Reed subsequently blindsided Rollins with an attack when they delivered a spear and Tusnami to him as Heyman watched on and later raised their hands. Following such, Breakker, Reed, and Heyman will all be appearing on tonight's show while "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce addresses the future of Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Becky Lynch will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Nikki Bella at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31 as she defends against Maxxine Dupri. While Lynch previously retained her title against Dupri on the August 11 episode of "Raw", Dupri managed to score a win against Lynch via countout on the October 6 edition of "Raw" in a non-title match between them.

Two other titles will also be up for grabs tonight, as Rusev challenges Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship while Dominik's Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defend their World Tag Team Championship against recent allies AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. While Styles, Lee, and Penta emerged victorious against Balor, McDonagh, and Dominik in a Six Man Tag Team Match on October 6, Rusev was previously unsuccessful in dethroning Dominik as Intercontinental Champion on the September 29 episode of "Raw".