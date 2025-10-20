Report: Huge Update On Status Of WWE World Heavyweight Title To Be Announced On Raw

The fate of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship will be revealed Monday night on "WWE Raw," according to a new report. After a week full of rumors regarding Rollins' status after he reportedly suffered an injury at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, PWInsider Elite reported that WWE will announce tonight that Rollins has been stripped of the gold.

The outlet reported that the belief amongst those they spoke to is a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah. CM Punk is currently number one contender to the championship after he won a triple threat match against Jey Uso and LA Knight on the October 13 episode of "Raw." After the match, The Vision imploded and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on Rollins and attacked him.

In a report earlier on Monday, Bodyslam+ reported that Punk's opponent for the premium live event next Saturday will be determined on Monday's episode of "Raw" in a battle royal. The winner will earn a title shot against Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

As for Rollins' health status, Dave Meltzer also reported on Monday on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Rollins will be having surgery that will likely determine the amount of damage in his shoulder. He said that WWE is hoping he will be okay for WrestleMania 42, but Rollins will be "out for months."

Rollins appeared to injure his shoulder during the coast-to-coast headbutt move on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during their match for the Crown Jewel Championship. The apparent real injury comes after Rollins initially faked a knee injury to pull off "The Ruse of the Century" to capture the title from Punk at SummerSlam by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.