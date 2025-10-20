Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For World Heavyweight Championship Match At SNME

Last Monday on "Raw," WWE's future plans seemed to go up in smoke after news emerged that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had suffered a shoulder injury and would need surgery, leaving him out of action for the foreseeable future. While WWE moved quickly to explain his absence by having The Vision turn on Rollins, it did little to explain future plans for the World Heavyweight Title, which Rollins was scheduled to defend against CM Punk at "Saturday Night's Main Event" on November 1.

Whatever idea WWE has should be revealed tonight, however, as Bodyslam+ reports that Punk's opponent for "SNME" will be determined on this evening's edition of "Raw." But it won't be decided in a regular singles match or even a three-way or four-way bout, with WWE instead expected to hold a battle royal, with the winner earning a title shot.

No names, nor number of participants, were confirmed for this battle royal, leaving it impossible to predict at the moment. Some fans will surely speculate that The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be among the favorites, should they participate. Breakker was the one who led the attack on Rollins just one week ago, and photos from after the show showed the former NXT Champion posing with the World Heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Reed just recently picked up the biggest win of his career, defeating Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. Other potential contenders could be former champion Jey Uso and LA Knight, who both came up short against Punk last week on "Raw" in the match to determine Rollins' challenger.