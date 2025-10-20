Update On The Injury Status Of WWE Star Seth Rollins

Last Monday on "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins was shockingly betrayed by his own faction when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed unleashed an attack on him to close the show. Although many expected for The Vision to continue dominating "Raw" heading into 2026, it was reported that Rollins was blindsided due to a legitimate shoulder injury he suffered the weekend prior in his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Following last week's episode, the severity of the injury and the possibility of Rollins requiring surgery was unknown, but according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the World Heavyweight Champion will undoubtedly go under the knife.

"He's having surgery. I mean, that's a hundred percent and when they open up they'll find out, like they don't know all the damage in his shoulder and they will find out the damage when they open him up and when they do the surgery, we'll have an idea. I mean, I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not, but he's out for months for sure, which we already knew. So, yeah I guess that's the update and then Monday night I'm sure they'll explain what they're going to do with the world title."

Earlier this year, Rollins faked an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event to pull off the ultimate ruse at SummerSlam by cashing-in his Money In The Bank contract to become world champion after revealing that he was healthy the entire time. Initially, many within WWE questioned the validity of Rollins' injury last week after the promotion kept his Money In The Bank cash-in a secret backstage, but all signs point towards "The Visionary" being legitimately sidelined for the remainder of the year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.