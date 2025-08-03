Backstage Report On Seth Rollins' MITB Cash-In At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins had yet another successful cash-in of a Money in the Bank briefcase, and even swerved fans massively, with reports now emerging that many backstage didn't know if his injury was real or not.

Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, in his match with LA Knight, which has now been confirmed that it was a ruse. He cashed in his contract on CM Punk on Saturday, becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion once again. As per "Fightful Select," the plan to have Rollins cash in at SummerSlam was in the works before Saturday Night's Main Event, but the cash-in wasn't listed in the internal rundowns. Backstage personnel didn't think a cash-in would happen on the night of the show, and only came to know that it was to happen on night 1 of SummerSlam when Rollins appeared backstage.

The report stated that many close to Rollins didn't even know that the injury was fake, and that they were concerned about his well-being. His appearance backstage at Evolution following Saturday Night's Main Event, where he appeared on crutches, was also planned out by him and WWE, as the promotion knew that the news would eventually leak.

"Fightful" has reported that those they spoke with backstage were unsure if the news of him faking the injury was true after news broke out that it was a planned injury. Producers and backstage personnel who weren't in the know were uncertain that it was a work, as they weren't told by WWE, however, they conceded that it could be one.

The report added that WWE is also keeping its plans for the John Cena-Cody Rhodes main event close to its chest.

Rollins appeared on Night 1 of SummerSlam, arriving on crutches after Punk defeated Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, he threw them aside, made his way to the ring, and stomped his way to the title.