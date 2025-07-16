WWE's Seth Rollins Gives Update On Knee Injury, How Long He Expects To Be Out

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury on Saturday during his match with LA Knight. The injury led to an abrupt ending to the match, and now questions have been raised about the legitimacy of Rollins's injury. While debate continues about his injury, Rollins has made it clear that he is set to miss a significant amount of time, and the extent of the injury is making a firm diagnosis difficult.

"[My knee] was a little too swollen [for an MRI], so hopefully we're going to take another look in a week or two here in LA to try and get...some sort of firm diagnosis, and then we can go from there," Rollins said on "the Rich Eisen Show" recently. "I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. And what I feel is this is going to be me out for an extended period of time."

Rollins recently won the Money In The Bank briefcase, earning him a surprise world title match at the time of his choosing, and his injury obviously throws any plans WWE might've had into disarray.

"It is a bummer, but look, it is what it is...This isn't the first time I've been injured, it won't be the last time," Rollins said. "I've always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind."

Rollins says he "feels good" about making a return by the time WrestleMania comes around, but he's waiting for the MRI to know the actual extent of the injury.