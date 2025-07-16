Backstage Report On WWE SummerSlam 2025 Plans Derailed By Seth Rollins Injury

One of the biggest talking points coming out of the most recent weekend of WWE shows was the injury to Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Rollins seemed to have jammed his knee after going for a moonsault, leading to his match with LA Knight ending a lot earlier than expected, with Knight getting the victory. However, the severity of the injury has come into question since the weekend, something Dave Meltzer discussed on a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," as well as the original plan for Rollins at SummerSlam if he is indeed unable to compete.

"A week ago Monday, there's no way this was planned, so that's the one thing I would say, there's no way because [Rollins] wouldn't have done that promo. Very clearly building Roman Reigns and him for the singles match, which was the plan for SummerSlam, and it's a two-day big SummerSlam and they're not taking a major player off the board for SummerSlam to do a silly angle like 'Will people want a cash-in?' I don't think. It just doesn't make any sense, so I think he's really hurt, but the severity of it, obviously they're going to try and keep everything under wraps, so that's that situation."

Some have suspected that the injury could be a work in order to cover up bigger plans for Rollins, who currently has the Money in the Bank briefcase in his possession. However, given his history of knee problems, problems that caused him to vacate the WWE Championship in 2015, as well as almost missing WrestleMania 40 in 2024 due to a knee injury, there is every chance that Rollins could be on the shelf come SummerSlam.

