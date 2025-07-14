Update On Seth Rollins's WWE SNME Injury

It was then that Meltzer's co-host, Bryan Alvarez, entered into the fray. Having asked around about the situation himself, Alvarez suggested that those insisting Rollins was hurt and that the situation on Saturday was an angle could both be right, due to Rollins having entered the match already hurt, with the "injury" during his match with Knight being used as a cover for that.

"The reason these stories are conflicting is because he is hurt, but what happened on Saturday was a storyline, meaning he is hurt, but he did not get hurt on that spot," Alvarez said. "That spot was a cover for an injury that he has, which he will have worked on. And they are in Birmingham. And so the idea it was suggested was he would be out of action for a little while, but they're going to say 9 months or whatever, they'll give this whole thing. But he will be back much sooner than that. So that would cover every base."

Though it's not something he could confirm, Meltzer felt that explanation lined up better than anything else, especially given other information he had learned about Rollins and him cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

"I'll just say that makes the most sense, because one of the things I was told was basically that the cash in will come out of nowhere," Meltzer said.

