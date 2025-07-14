Update On Seth Rollins's WWE SNME Injury
At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins' match with LA Knight was cut short after Rollins appeared to injure his knee. In the moment, it seemed to be a devastating blow to Rollins, who has become the top heel on "Raw" following WrestleMania 41, and to WWE, who seemingly had huge plans for Rollins during the summer. But not long after, and despite reports that Rollins' injury was legit, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter and John Pollock of POST Wrestling revealed that at least one person within WWE had been claiming an injury angle involving Rollins had been planned days earlier, suggesting the injury was a work.
On Monday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer addressed the situation right out of the gate, noting that there remained conflicting signals regarding whether Rollins injury was a work of fiction or was legitimate.
"I will say this; everyone is insisting that it was legit, that he's injured, it was a knee injury," Meltzer said. "And...I would...there's things that I can't say, but I'll just say I was not...I tried to get it confirmed. I'm probably saying too much. I tried to get it confirmed, and someone did not confirm it to me. So I don't know for sure. I think it will all come out...Here's the deal; it'll all come out in the wash. Everyone's insisting its real, and John Pollock said what he said. And I tried to get a confirmation from someone if John Pollock was mistaken, and they would not say that. So I can say that much."
Bryan Alvarez Proposes Theory Regarding Seth Rollins Injury Controversy
It was then that Meltzer's co-host, Bryan Alvarez, entered into the fray. Having asked around about the situation himself, Alvarez suggested that those insisting Rollins was hurt and that the situation on Saturday was an angle could both be right, due to Rollins having entered the match already hurt, with the "injury" during his match with Knight being used as a cover for that.
"The reason these stories are conflicting is because he is hurt, but what happened on Saturday was a storyline, meaning he is hurt, but he did not get hurt on that spot," Alvarez said. "That spot was a cover for an injury that he has, which he will have worked on. And they are in Birmingham. And so the idea it was suggested was he would be out of action for a little while, but they're going to say 9 months or whatever, they'll give this whole thing. But he will be back much sooner than that. So that would cover every base."
Though it's not something he could confirm, Meltzer felt that explanation lined up better than anything else, especially given other information he had learned about Rollins and him cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.
"I'll just say that makes the most sense, because one of the things I was told was basically that the cash in will come out of nowhere," Meltzer said.
