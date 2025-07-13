WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (7/12/2025): Biggest Winners And Losers

WWE just had to counterprogram AEW All In 2025. They only had one match they could think of: Goldberg vs. Gunther, and then they realized that they needed more matches to round out the card. They put Seth Rollins and LA Knight together because they know that those two are incapable of having an unwatchable match, and for the most part they did, and then Seth Rollins flipped out of a back body drop and landed wrong on his knee.

It's something of a tradition at this point: the company needs Rollins for one reason or another, and his knee gives out. It happened in 2015, amidst a lengthy title reign that put a lot of wear and tear on his joints. Then in 2024, he needed to go away to repair his thoroughly ravaged knee, after a lengthy title reign that put a lot of wear and tear on his joints. Now here we are in 2025, and Rollins' knee has once again failed him. Not only did the injury bring his match with Knight to an abrupt end, but it also threw off Goldberg's final match, which we'll talk more about later.

The news also comes at the worst time for Rollins's fledgling stable. While Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will likely do the heavy lifting, it means that Rollins will have to merely hang out in the background, mugging and dancing like a crazed lawn ornament. I'm also not certain the World Heavyweight Title scene has enough legitimate contenders without Rollins. It just feels like everyone loses from this injury.