WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 7/12/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While many WWE fans online seems to be up in arms about Jelly Roll jumping into WWE to do a storyline going in to SummerSlam and working at match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," the thing I'm hating most about all of this is the fact that Drew McIntyre is aligning himself with Logan Paul, of all people. Tonight, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll put out the challenge to McIntyre and Paul after the YouTuber got involved in the country star and Orton's business last night on "SmackDown" and during Orton's match with McIntyre tonight, where Jelly Roll was at ringside.

Celebrities and wrestling go hand-in-hand as far back as the Rock 'n Wrestling era, so it's not Jelly Roll who bothers me at all in this situation. I really like him as an artist and singer and it seems like this is something he really wants to do. It's also likely to bring a lot of fresh eyes to the WWE product at SummerSlam. My issue is with McIntyre, who just came back from a little break away from TV, who has to team with Paul in this storyline, and that sucks. While McIntyre is a heel, he's a cool heel. One that fans still like to cheer for, which it seem like WWE doesn't really mind, since he moves merchandise and sells tickets. It's really unclear to me why they would even tempt fate with pairing him up with Paul.

And it doesn't seem like a partnership of necessity, either. Paul and McIntyre were spotted heading in to the arena together tonight, in videos that were splashed all over WWE's social media. You could convince me somehow that McIntyre begrudgingly needs to be alongside Paul to get this match to get back at Orton, but when he's seen hanging out with the controversial YouTube star, that's obviously not the case.

Paul has consistent go-away heat that I wouldn't want McIntyre anywhere near in a buddy-buddy kind of partnership. Especially one that involves a celebrity as big as Jelly Roll that's going to garner a lot of mainstream media attention. Obviously, McIntyre seems fine with it, personally, but it's just not something I'm excited about.

