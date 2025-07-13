Jacob Fatu Confronts Solo Sikoa After First WWE Men's US Title Defense At SNME

Jacob Fatu returned to confront Solo Sikoa after defending the WWE United States Championship during Saturday Night's Main Event.

Sikoa completed the first defense of his title, won from Fatu at Night of Champions, against his older brother and rival, Jimmy Uso, on Saturday. Uso looked to have the win secured, hitting Uso Splash for the near-fall before Talla Tonga made his presence known at ringside behind the referee's back. Uso wiped out the entirety of the Bloodline contingent at ringside – including JC Mateo and Tonga Loa – before getting back in the ring before the ten-count.

Once more, Tonga sought to get involved, getting kicked from the apron by Uso as Sikoa rolled him up; Tonga aided Sikoa in the pin from ringside, ensuring the three-count was made and the title defense was complete.

The Bloodline then sought to make an example out of Uso, banding together for the beatdown before Fatu's music hit to signal his return. He ran down to the ring and cleared The Bloodline from it to close the segment, continuing the alliance he had struck with his cousin prior to his spell of absence; Uso and Fatu had won a tag bout following Night of Champions over Sikoa and Mateo, with Fatu being put through the announcer's desk by The Blooodline afterward.