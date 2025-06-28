Solo Sikoa Wins US Title With Plenty Of Help At WWE Night Of Champions 2025

Solo Sikoa dethroned Jacob Fatu as United States Champion at WWE Night of Champions.

Fatu was making the second defense of the title he won from LA Knight at WrestleMania 40 against the man credited with bringing him to WWE, following on from the "Samoan Werewolf" turning on Sikoa in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Sikoa and Fatu would start the bout one-on-one, with the former slowing the pace down and looking to wear down the explosive power of the champion inside the ring – carrying a similar flow to the previous intra-Bloodline conflicts between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

But he would ultimately fall secondary to Fatu's speed and strength, prompting JC Mateo to emerge and make his presence known. Even still, Fatu managed to fight through the interference to get himself in a position to, seemingly, wrap up the victory.

This time Tonga Loa marked his return from injury to keep the match alive, turning the bout into effectively a three-on-one handicap match, and yet Fatu managed to not only stay alive in the bout but continue to look like he could retain the title. The final nail of interference was hammered home with the long-awaited WWE debut of Hikuleo – though it's unknown whether that shall continue to be his name. He delivered a chokeslam to send Fatu onto the announcer's desk, casting him back in the ring for Sikoa to hit the Spike and score the winning pinfall. Thus, Sikoa is the new United States Champion with his first singles title win on the main roster.