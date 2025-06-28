1 Bloodline Member Returns & 1 Debuts During WWE Night Of Champions US Title Match

One member of the Bloodline made his return from injury during Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's match for the United States Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday, and another finally debuted in WWE after he had reportedly been signed for almost a full year. Tanga Loa returned to help Sikoa captured the championship from Fatu, and Hikuleo was also in Saudi Arabia to make sure Sikoa got the job done.

Loa had been on the shelf since suffering a torn bicep during Survivor Series: WarGames back in November where the new Bloodline along with Bronson Reed were defeated by the original Bloodline. Hikuleo has reportedly been signed with WWE since last summer, but was also sidelined with injury. He had made appearances on "WWE Main Event" and in dark matches in recent weeks, but had yet to debut on the main roster.

Michael Cole only referred to Hikuleo on commentary as the brother of Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga. WWE had reportedly been interested in the former NJPW star since as far back as January 2023, but the company's previous hiring freeze prevented him from joining WWE any sooner.