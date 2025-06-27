WWE Star Not Scheduled For Night Of Champions Reportedly Spotted In Saudi Arabia

This week, several in-ring talents headed to Saudi Arabia for Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" as well as WWE Night of Champions, both of which emanate from Riyadh's Kingdom Arena. Per a new report, Hikuleo was amongst that group of talents.

According to PWI Elite, Hikuleo has been spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of "SmackDown" and Night of Champions. As for his potential involvement in this weekend's festivities, that has yet to be seen. In recent weeks, the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has wrestled two matches under the WWE banner, beginning with a singles match against Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson on "WWE Main Event." Last Friday, he defeated indie star Ryan Matthias in a dark match ahead of "SmackDown."

Coming off an eight-year run with NJPW, Hikuleo signed with WWE in the summer of 2024. Still, he remained off of WWE programming and out of a company ring until his aforementioned encounter with Wilson.

Hikuleo is the real-life brother of Tama Tonga and also the cousin and adopted brother of Tanga Loa. Given Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's ties to The Bloodline, many expected Hikuleo to follow in their footsteps on WWE television. In its current state, The Bloodline is in fracture as Solo Sikoa is slated to challenge Jacob Fatu, his cousin, for the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions. Before their clash, Sikoa attempted to ambush Fatu with the help of JC Mateo before Jimmy Uso evened the odds on Fatu's side on last week's episode of "SmackDown."