Plane Carrying WWE Stars For Night Of Champions Reportedly Takes Off For Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to host the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, despite the crisis in the Middle East, with the stars of the promotion flying out to Riyadh on Wednesday.

As per "PWInsider," WWE's charter plane to Saudi Arabia left Florida at 5 p.m. on Wednesday ahead of Friday's "WWE SmackDown" and Saturday's Night of Champions shows. It was revealed that WWE personnel John Gaburick, who is reportedly coordinating the Saudi shows, flew back from Saudi Arabia to Florida to travel with the stars to the Middle Eastern country. He is said to have assured the roster that everything would be fine and that it is safe to perform there.

Ahead of this weekend's PLE, there was some discussion about WWE potentially changing the venue due to the bomb strikes on Iran. However, WWE has continued with its original plan to host the show in Saudi Arabia, despite the UK government issuing an advisory to its citizens.

Reports from last week had revealed that some WWE employees who had flown to Qatar on the way to Saudi, were stuck in the country during the recent crisis as Saudi Arabia shut down its airspace. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer claimed that, with a significant amount of money tied to the WWE-Saudi deal, WWE would be eager to hold shows in the country and avoid jeopardizing the partnership by pulling out.

Six matches have so far been confirmed for Saturday's show, which includes an Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk, the United States title match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, as well as the final of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.