Jacob Fatu Vs. Solo Sikoa For WWE Men's US Title Added To Night Of Champions Card

Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions.

Fatu and Sikoa met in the ring during "WWE SmackDown" for the first time since the champion emerged to cost Sikoa the Money in the Bank ladder match. During the exchange, Sikoa attempted to reconcile with his former enforcer as he proclaimed his love for him and claiming that he is all he cares about. However, Fatu saw through him and said that he had been using him, whether it be the garner fame or the status as "Tribal Chief," and he felt like he knew what their issues were truly about.

He then laid down the United States title belt, and said that if it is what he wants from him then Sikoa can fight him for it. Sikoa then attempted a cheap shot prompting JC Mateo to emerge for the two-on-one ambush, which in turn prompted Jimmy Uso to emerge and make the save; Uso stared Fatu down, each other weary of the other given their history.

Later in the show, Fatu was shown in a backstage segment confirming that the match had been booked and they would face one another at Night of Champions with the title on the line. The match stands to be Fatu's second defense of the title since winning it at WrestleMania 41, having last beat Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight in a four-way at Backlash.