Report: Former NJPW Star & Brother Of Current Bloodline Members Officially Joins WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to open up Friday night's double taping of "WWE SmackDown," presumably in a segment that continues his ongoing feud with Solo Sikoa. Rhodes would be wise, however, to keep his eyes in the back of his head, as a presumed new member of Sikoa's New Bloodline has reportedly signed with WWE and is likely about to become a thorn in Cody's side on the blue brand.

In June, Bodyslam reported that former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Hikuleo was finishing up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and was probably WWE-bound. On Friday, Fightful Select confirmed with WWE sources that Hikuleo has reached a deal with the company, finally making the long-rumored move official. He's widely expected to join The Bloodline alongside his brother, Tama Tonga, and their adopted brother, Tanga Loa, with whom he previously teamed in NJPW as the Guerrillas of Destiny stable. Fightful wasn't able to confirm a start date for Hikuleo, but WWE has seemingly not been in a rush to introduce new Bloodline members immediately after they're signed, as demonstrated by the debut of Jacob Fatu months after he joined WWE. Fightful also confirmed that WWE was interested in Hikuleo as far back as January 2023, but the company's informal hiring freeze resulted him signing the one-year NJPW extension that expired last month.

In addition to his reign as NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, Hikuleo is also a former STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champion and IWGP Tag Team Champion with his partner, El Phantasmo. Like Tama Tonga, he is the adopted son of Tanga Loa's father, former WWE star Haku.