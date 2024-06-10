NJPW Star Reportedly Heading To WWE To Impact Bloodline Storyline

While Roman Reigns has been off licking his wounds since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa has begun to revamp the Bloodline in his own image. This has included bringing in two former New Japan stars in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, the former appearing shortly after WrestleMania and the latter debuting at WWE Backlash to help Tonga and Sikoa defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Advertisement

Now, Tonga and Loa's other sibling may also be crashing the party. Bodyslam reports that long-time New Japan star Hikuleo wrapped up his run with the promotion this past weekend at Dominion. While not 100% confirmed, those close to the 33 year old believe he is on his way to WWE, and it's expected he will join his brothers in the Bloodline stable.

Though he has reportedly drawn interest from WWE over the last several years, Hikeleo had remained a regular member of the New Japan roster, often associating with his brothers as part of Bullet Club and later the Guerillas of Destiny stable, an offshoot of Tonga and Loa's tag team. Hikuleo would later achieve tag team success of his own with El Phantasmo, winning the New Japan Strong Tag Team Championships twice and the IWGP Tag Team Championships once; the duo lost the Strong Titles at Dominion, in a four way match with both sets of tag team gold on the line.

Advertisement

Hikuleo is the latest WWE signing the promotion has made with eyes towards expanding the Bloodline, joining former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. It remains unclear at this time when either Hikuleo or Fatu, who has reportedly been signed to WWE for quite some time, will be making their onscreen debuts.