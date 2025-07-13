GUNTHER Retains WWE World Heavyweight Title, Sends Goldberg Into Retirement At SNME

It is the end of the night, and the end of a career. For the last time, Goldberg stepped in between the ropes of a WWE ring to take on GUNTHER for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. While the veteran gave one of the company's finest in-ring technicians a run for his money, Goldberg's last WWE match ended with his back on that familiar canvas, and his eyes staring up at those familiar lights.

Goldberg showed promise in the beginning of the match, rocking GUNTHER to the mat in the match's opening movements. GUNTHER's signature chops hardly disturbed the veteran, who continued to push his opponent with strikes of his own. Their match spilled to the outside when GUNTHER retreated from an incoming Spear attempt, and Goldberg began to lose his footing when a misguided Spear sent him through the barricade and into the timekeeper's area.

GUNTHER capitalized on the misstep with some calculated strikes to Goldberg's knee, which had been cradled in a knee brace since his entrance. Despite the targeted assault, Goldberg managed to charge up another Spear, but a second misstep sent his body straight into the referee. Now without any authority watching, GUNTHER stripped Goldberg of his knee brace before ruthlessly beating Goldberg's strained joint with it.

The now cocky GUNTHER paraded around the crowd with his trophy before confronting Goldberg's son. Goldberg's son attempted to jump over the barricade and storm GUNTHER, but was stopped by security. The distraction was enough, however, as Goldberg finally landed a Spear and a Jackhammer on the champion. However, the winded veteran was delayed in the pin cover, and the champion kicked out. Goldberg's match — and his career — drew to a close as GUNTHER cinched his arms around the veteran's neck to put Goldberg to rest, after a career spanning over two decades.