WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Names 'Best Moment' Of Wrestling Career

From his historic undefeated streak in WCW to twice claiming the WWE Universal Championship, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has enjoyed much success in his 28-year wrestling career. His personal proudest moment, though, came way back in 1998, just one year into it.

"The first time was when I beat Hogan at the [Georgia] Dome, and it wasn't because I beat Hogan at the Dome," Goldberg told "SHAK Wrestling." "It was because at the end of the night, when we went off the air, NWO handcuffed me to the corner, beat me down, and my ex-teammates came out and saved me. I'm sitting in the corner, I look up, and I've got guys that I bled with, I cried with, and I sweat with on a football field, where my love is and my passion is. They, for that five minute period of time, couldn't have been happier doing what they were doing which was defending me in a professional wrestling ring.

"For me, that was poetic justice," he continued. "I felt as though I had come full circle because I wanted nothing more than to be like them. But in that short period of time, I believe that they wanted nothing more than to be like me. That's by far the best moment."

The night in reference was July 6, 1998, when Goldberg challenged "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on "WCW Nitro." At this time, Hogan had dominated WCW alongside his New World Order comrades, such as Razor Ramon and Kevin Nash. Goldberg, however, came into "Nitro" riding his undefeated streak, which continued with his eventual title win over Hogan.

In the present day, Goldberg is preparing for the final match of his in-ring career — a WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout against GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event.

