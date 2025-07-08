Goldberg Confronts GUNTHER On WWE Raw Ahead Of SNME Title Match, Nearly Hits Spear

Goldberg made his return to "WWE Raw" for the first time since appearing to challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER back on June 16 on Monday's episode from Providence, Rhode Island. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the go-home show to Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend to confront the champion, who went out to address the crowd and run down his opponent.

GUNTHER started to talk trash about Goldberg and said that he had been eviscerating the WWE Hall of Famer on the microphone for weeks with no response. The champion no sooner got the words out when rubber was heard burning on the tron from a video from outside of the arena and Goldberg was seen pulling up in a Camaro.

He made he way into the ring and knocked the microphone out of GUNTHER's hand. He hit him across the face, knocking the champion down, and set up for a spear, but GUNTHER was able to roll out of the ring before Goldberg could hit the move. Goldberg and GUNTHER will face off for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event on Saturday in what is being touted as Goldberg's retirement match, though commentary continued to drive the point home that the Hall of Famer very well could win the title.