WWE Raw Results 7/7 - We Hear From Becky Lynch, Roxanne Perez Squares Off With Kairi Sane & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island!

After some convincing from new WWE World Tag Team Champions JD McDonagh Finn Balor, "Raw" and "SmackDown" General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis allowed for Judgment Day prospect Roxanne Perez to hold the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez during last Monday's edition of "Raw" in the absence of an injured Liv Morgan. Perez will be competing in her first match since tonight as she goes head-to-head with former two time Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane.

Becky Lynch will be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley this coming Sunday at WWE Evolution after a Number One Contenders match between the latter two women ended in a draw last Monday. Before the three women square off, however, Lynch will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Speaking of last Monday, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker also emerged victorious over Sami Zayn and Penta in tag team action. In the moments that followed, Reed and Breakker looked to continue Zayn and Penta until former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso came to their aid with some assistance from a chair. Following such events, Penta will be colliding with Reed and Breakker's ally as well as Men's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Seth Rollins. Reed and Breakker will also be competing in matches of their own tonight as they square off with Jey and Zayn respectively.

Additionally, El Grande Americano will be competing in a match against an opponent who has yet to be named after passing The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile last week in the absence of an injured Chad Gable.