WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Announces Retirement Match

Goldberg is heading back to a WWE ring for one last match. The former World Heavyweight Champion appeared on ESPN's "SEC Nation" as the celebrity guest picker on Saturday and made the announcement that his retirement match will be taking place in 2025. Though he didn't have a set date for his final match, Goldberg alluded to current World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER being his final opponent after their confrontation at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia last month.

"Here's the deal and here's the news of the day is per three executives, Nick Khan, Chris Legentil, and Paul Levesque, in 2025, Goldberg's having his retirement match," Goldberg said on the show. "So I think we know who the subject or the victim, probably the frontrunner we know who it is."

The WWE Hall of Famer jumped the crowd barrier and Goldberg went face-to-face with GUNTHER at Bad Blood. GUNTHER had previously told noted Goldberg-hater Bret Hart that Goldberg was his favorite wrestler, but insulted Goldberg at the premium live event when the legend was in the crowd watching with his family. Goldberg was held back by security at the time, but many fans wondered if the confrontation was setting up a future angle or match.

Goldberg's last match came in February 2022 in a loss to then-champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Before that, Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in a no-holds-barred, falls-count-anywhere match, also in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2021.