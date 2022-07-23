The last time that Goldberg stepped inside the ring was back at this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia in a match where the WWE Hall Of Famer was defeated by Roman Reigns. In all honesty, is that something that he is content with being his last match ever?

During an interview with “Bleacher Report,” Goldberg made it clear that the answer to that is, “abso-friggin-lutely not.” He competed against the Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship, which was a match that was originally supposed to happen back at WWE WrestleMania 36, but COVID-19 led it to get altered.

Goldberg was ultimately defeated in that encounter, and he made it clear that “it was great business but it’s not how I want to go out.”

It had previously been reported that the former Universal Champion was a free agent after he had completed all of his contracted matches with WWE, but he recently made it clear that is not the case. Goldberg said he is still under contract with the company, and he still appears to be open for another encounter down the line, potentially against Reigns himself.

“It doesn’t eat at me by any stretch of the imagination, but it eats at me 100 percent,” he said. “So, Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say that anyone who beats me doesn’t deserve to have their ass kicked afterward, I would be a liar if I said anything other than that.”

Right now, Reigns is focused on defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a man that Goldberg is very familiar with in Brock Lesnar. The two men are set to compete in a last man standing match at WWE SummerSlam later this month, while, for Goldberg, the future remains unclear.

