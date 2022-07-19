It appears that not everyone is happy with the card for the SummerSlam 2022 event.

According to WrestleVotes, a source said that “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” “They” being the people who put together the card.

In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card” “They” being the people who put it together. Um, what?! — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2022

Some of the matches may feel familiar to other premium live events from this year, such as WrestleMania 38 or even the latest one, Money In The Bank.

At Money In The Bank, The Usos had defended the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. The title match will be happening again at SummerSlam.

Other title matches set for SummerSlam include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Last Man Standing match, Bianca Belair defending the “Raw” Women’s Title against Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan defending the “SmackDown” Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey.

Below is the current card:

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

* The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett

* Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the “Raw” Women’s Championship

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

* Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

* Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

* Logan Paul vs. The Miz

SummerSlam is set for July 30 and will be at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

