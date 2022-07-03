Last night’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event had several newsworthy moments that had the WWE Universe talking, including Bobby Lashley capturing the United States Championship, Theory sneaking his way into becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, and Liv Morgan managing to win both the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and the “SmackDown” Women’s Title in the same night.

Who were the brains behind how these moments would be presented? According to a new report from “Fightful“, the following WWE producers were responsible for how the matches unfolded last night:

– Women’s Money in the Bank (Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Kenny Dykstra)

– Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (Adam Pearce)

– Bianca Belair vs. Carmella (Shawn Daivari)

– Street Profits vs. Usos (Michael Hayes)

– Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya (Petey Williams)

– Men’s Money in the Bank (Shane Helms, Jamie Noble)

Alexa Bliss’ husband and pop singer Ryan Cabrera was in attendance last night to watch his wife compete in the six-woman Money in the Bank ladder match. Bliss also appeared in an interesting backstage segment during the show where she had an exchange with her doll, Lilly, to advertise the WWE Capital One credit card.

As mentioned by the Wrestlevotes Twitter earlier in the day, Interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan had a meeting with talent before the show. Sources that attended tell “Fightful” that the “vibe was positive” throughout.

The report also notes that as of Saturday morning, finishes for the matches hadn’t been discussed with everyone competing on the card. Additionally, many talents who originally planned to fly into Las Vegas on Friday were booked for SmackDown late in the week and had to adjust travel plans accordingly.

If you would like to see full results from last night’s WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, they are available at this link.

