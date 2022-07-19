Another title match has been added to the SummerSlam card, emanating from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30.

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch has officially been added to the show after tonight’s “Raw”.

Becky Lynch came out and asked the audience if they know the story of the “Little Engine That Could”. She compared the story of the train who had to overcome obstacle after obstacle but kept persevering to the current journey she has been on after “Wrestlemania 38”. She told the audience to call her the “Big Time Becks Express” and said that if she is derailed, then she will run over anyone in her path to take them out. She added that she is on “Legendary Road” and the audience can get off at “Appreciation Station” as the crowd booed her.

Lynch then went on to say that backstage officials informed her that she would be facing the winner of the “Raw” Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Carmella taking place later on the show.

Belair then came to the ring and told her that her journey is not the Becky Lynch comeback story, but rather, the Bianca Belair comeback story after the hasty loss of her title at SummerSlam 2021. She says that when she beats Carmella, she will kick Becky back to Ireland. Carmella comes to the ring and launches an attack on Belair with Lynch’s help. The match between Carmella and Belair began right after, and Belair would ultimately come out on top to take home the win. Read the full results of the match here.

Here is the full card for WWE SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

