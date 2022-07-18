Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

As of Monday evening, two matches were announced for tonight’s show.

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE is also promoting Logan Paul’s return to “Raw” tonight.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

