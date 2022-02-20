Goldberg is now a free agent following WWE Elimination Chamber. Goldberg lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the opening match of the show.

As previously reported, Goldberg’s match with Reigns was the final one on his WWE contract. In an Instagram video posted before the event, Goldberg spoke about how his match with Reigns may be his last in the company.

“I’ve got a job to do and it could be my last in a WWE ring,” Goldberg said.

In the caption Goldberg wrote, “Possibly my final mission in the wrestling world… Kind of a bittersweet trip as it may be my last here as a performer.”

Goldberg has stated in the past that he would be open to talking with WWE about working together again. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in January, Goldberg was asked if he would be open to more matches with the company.

“I’m focused on what’s next,” Goldberg responded. “If they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]